Nashik court grants pregnant former TCS employee Nida Khan bail
India
Nida Khan, a former TCS employee, was granted bail by a Nashik court after spending two months in jail on charges of religious coercion.
The judge highlighted her pregnancy and said no mother or child should go through the trauma of childbirth behind bars, even drawing a gentle parallel to Lord Krishna's birth in captivity.
Nida Khan accused in conversion probe
Khan is accused of trying to convert a colleague by sharing Islamic items and apps and making comments about Hindu gods.
Her case is part of a bigger investigation into workplace harassment and forced conversions at TCS Nashik.
She got bail on a ₹75,000 bond as the chargesheet was already filed, and TCS has suspended those involved while the probe continues.