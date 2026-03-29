Nashik court keeps Ashok Kharat in custody over rape allegations
India
A Nashik court has decided that Ashok Kharat, a self-styled godman accused of repeatedly raping a woman over three years, will stay in police custody until April 1, 2026.
Kharat, who headed a temple trust in Mirgaon, already faces 10 FIRs for sexual offenses and cheating.
SIT receives 100+ complaints against Kharat
The case has grown bigger as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) received more than 100 complaints against Kharat, most from women.
Prosecutor Shailendra Bagde pointed out that Kharat hasn't been cooperating and investigators need time to look into his properties and possible political ties.
While his lawyer questioned the need for longer custody, another lawyer stressed how serious the charges are, prompting the court to extend his stay with the police.