Nashik court keeps Ashok Kharat in custody over rape allegations

SIT receives 100+ complaints against Kharat

The case has grown bigger as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) received more than 100 complaints against Kharat, most from women.

Prosecutor Shailendra Bagde pointed out that Kharat hasn't been cooperating and investigators need time to look into his properties and possible political ties.

While his lawyer questioned the need for longer custody, another lawyer stressed how serious the charges are, prompting the court to extend his stay with the police.