Nashik court refuses interim bail to TCS employee Danish Shaikh
India
A Nashik court has refused interim bail to Danish Shaikh, a TCS employee facing accusations of sexual harassment and forced religious conversion.
The judge pointed to Shaikh's past criminal record and said it's too early in the investigation for bail.
For now, he remains in judicial custody.
TCS probe leads to 8 arrests
This case is part of a bigger probe into nine incidents at TCS Nashik involving both harassment and religious coercion.
So far, eight employees, including a woman human resources manager, have been arrested. Their bail hearings are coming up soon.
TCS has suspended the employees involved and says it stands by its zero-tolerance policy on harassment while the investigation continues.