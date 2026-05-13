Nashik court to rule on bail for 6 TCS accused
A Nashik court is about to decide whether six people accused of sexual harassment and forced religious conversion at the TCS office will get bail.
The verdict comes this Friday, after both sides wrapped up their arguments on Wednesday.
The case has grabbed attention because it involves serious allegations like sexual exploitation, mental harassment, and offenses against religious sentiments.
SIT probes 9 TCS complaints
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is digging into nine related complaints, including claims that a former TCS employee pressured women to change their religion for marriage.
With so many FIRs and intense debate in court, especially from prosecutor Ajay Misar, who strongly opposed bail, the upcoming decision feels pretty important for everyone watching.