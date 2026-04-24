Nashik police recover victims' Aadhaar PAN cards in TCS probe

Seven employees arrested in TCS probe

Several women have accused Sheikh and others of sending lewd messages, using offensive Wi-Fi passwords, and mental harassment.

One woman says she was tricked because Sheikh hid his marriage.

His sister Nida Khan is also accused and is currently absconding for allegedly making religious insults and allegedly pressured her to convert her religion.

So far, seven employees—including Sheikh and the HR head—have been arrested, while more victims are coming forward with similar complaints dating from February 2022 through March 2026.