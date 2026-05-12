Nashik student Shubham Khairnar arrested over alleged NEET 'guess' paper
A medical student from Nashik, Shubham Khairnar, was arrested after allegedly obtaining a physical copy of a NEET "guess" paper that may have been based on the real exam.
He got a physical copy in Nashik, and investigators believe the paper may have leaked from a local printing press there, and shared it digitally with a person in Haryana.
The leak has raised big concerns about exam security for students across the country.
CBI takes over NEET leak probe
Rajasthan Police said investigators uncovered a network of at least 45 people from different states linked to the paper leak, which had 410 questions and matched much of the actual NEET exam.
The papers were sold through coaching centers, hostels, and WhatsApp groups: one counselor even paid ₹5 lakh to get it.
With signs of organized crime, the case is now with the CBI.