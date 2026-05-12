Nashik student Shubham Khairnar arrested over alleged NEET 'guess' paper India May 12, 2026

A medical student from Nashik, Shubham Khairnar, was arrested after allegedly obtaining a physical copy of a NEET "guess" paper that may have been based on the real exam.

He got a physical copy in Nashik, and investigators believe the paper may have leaked from a local printing press there, and shared it digitally with a person in Haryana.

The leak has raised big concerns about exam security for students across the country.