Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela opens October 31 2026 with ₹22,425.39cr

The Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela kicks off October 31, 2026, and runs until July 24, 2028, so it's a pretty big deal for Maharashtra.

With a massive ₹22,425.39 crore budget, the event will bring huge crowds to Ramkund in Nashik and Kushavarta Tirtha in Trimbakeshwar for spiritual rituals, cultural celebrations, and the grand opening ceremony called Dhwajarohan.