Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela opens October 31 2026 with ₹22,425.39cr
India
The Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela kicks off October 31, 2026, and runs until July 24, 2028, so it's a pretty big deal for Maharashtra.
With a massive ₹22,425.39 crore budget, the event will bring huge crowds to Ramkund in Nashik and Kushavarta Tirtha in Trimbakeshwar for spiritual rituals, cultural celebrations, and the grand opening ceremony called Dhwajarohan.
Amrit Snan ritual, ANEK supports vendors
Amrit Snan ritual, a spiritual dip that's believed to be super rejuvenating.
Plus, new initiatives like ANEK (Accelerating Nano Enterprises through Kumbh) are helping local women, street vendors and nano entrepreneurs get involved.