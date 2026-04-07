Nashik well accident kills 9 family members including 6 children
A heartbreaking accident in Nashik, Maharashtra took the lives of nine family members, including six children, when their car plunged into a roadside well Friday evening.
The family was heading home from a local event when their vehicle hit the edge and the well had water up to the 40-foot mark.
Despite quick efforts by locals and firefighters, darkness and the depth made rescue impossible.
Victims named, complaint filed against driver
Authorities have named everyone lost in the crash, with ages ranging from 7 to 32 years old.
Afterward, a complaint was filed against the driver for alleged negligence, and the well's owner is also facing charges for not securing the area.
The accident has put a spotlight on unsafe road conditions: officials are now filling up the open well and investigating how such hazards were left unchecked.