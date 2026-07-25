Sonam Wangchuk welcomes end of CJP protest
What's the story
Climate activist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk has welcomed the end of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) nationwide agitation. The protest was called off after the central government accepted key demands, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The CJP had been protesting since June 6 at Jantar Mantar, with Wangchuk joining an indefinite hunger strike on June 28, which he ended on Thursday night after 26 days.
Peaceful resolution
'A nation isn't built by resignation alone'
Wangchuk praised the peaceful nature of the protest and urged for continued peace.
He said, "I respect all of them, and most importantly, I respect the way they maintained peace."
He stressed that a nation needs reforms beyond just resignations. "A nation isn't built by resignation alone," he said while calling for structural changes in education and governance.
Demand fulfillment
Government agrees to principal demands
The government has agreed to several of CJP's demands, including compensation for families affected by the NEET paper leak and withdrawal of FIRs against protesters.
Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh held talks with CJP representatives, resulting in acceptance of their principal demands.
Nadda said the government would consider education reforms proposed by CJP after further discussions.
Agitation conclusion
Victory of democracy, says Wangchuk
CJP National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka announced the end of the agitation.
Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das said they expect commitments to be implemented within promised timelines.
The government agreed to provide compensation under applicable rules and withdraw FIRs registered against protesters in Delhi and BJP-ruled or allied states.
Wangchuk described the outcome as "a victory of democracy, direct democracy... straight from the streets," congratulating citizens across India for their peaceful stand for accountability and reforms.
Twitter Post
Sonam Wangchuk speaks to reporters after CJP ends strike
#WATCH | Gurugram, Haryana: Activist Sonam Wangchuk says, "I welcome and respect the steps taken by the government and Dharmendra Pradhan, and congratulate all countrymen. This is a victory for democracy that we witnessed today. I congratulate and thank our CJP team who first… pic.twitter.com/W64tE7u7lA— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026