National Conference President Farooq Abdullah survives assassination attempt
At a wedding in Jammu, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah was targeted in an assassination attempt when 63-year-old Kamal Singh Jamwal fired a shot at him from close range.
Luckily, Abdullah thought the gunshot was just a firecracker and wasn't hurt.
National Security Guard commandos (NSG) on site quickly overpowered Jamwal.
There is no information in the source about how long the suspect had planned the attack.
Attempted murder charges and security lapses
Police recovered the pistol and took Jamwal into five-day police custody on charges of attempted murder and firing a weapon; the pistol used was reported to be licensed.
The incident has sparked questions about security lapses: Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary noted that local police weren't present, while Omar Abdullah wondered how Z+ NSG protection could fail at such an event.