National Conference President Farooq Abdullah survives assassination attempt India Mar 14, 2026

At a wedding in Jammu, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah was targeted in an assassination attempt when 63-year-old Kamal Singh Jamwal fired a shot at him from close range.

Luckily, Abdullah thought the gunshot was just a firecracker and wasn't hurt.

National Security Guard commandos (NSG) on site quickly overpowered Jamwal.

There is no information in the source about how long the suspect had planned the attack.