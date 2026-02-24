'National disgrace': Ex-judges, bureaucrats on IYC's shirtless protest at summit
More than 270 former judges and retired officials, including top cops, have called out the Indian Youth Congress for their shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit.
In a statement titled "A National Disgrace at Bharat Mandapam," they said the protest—marked by QR-code passes and loud slogans—disrupted an event meant to spotlight India's tech progress and hurt the country's image.
'Real opposition should happen through smart debate in Parliament'
The group warned that stunts like this could shake investor confidence and damage India's reputation abroad.
They agreed that peaceful protest is part of democracy but stressed it shouldn't cross into chaos or national embarrassment.
Their message: real opposition should happen through smart debate in Parliament, not what they called "brainless politics" that sets the nation back.