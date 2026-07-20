National Health Authority removes 2,000+ Ayushman Bharat hospitals fines ₹114.06cr
India
The National Health Authority just dropped its annual report, revealing it removed over 2,000 hospitals and suspended nearly 840 more for fraud under the Ayushman Bharat health program.
After digging into medical audits, the anti-fraud team slapped penalties worth ₹114.06 crore on those caught cheating.
NHA blocks fake claims saves ₹678.47cr
To keep the scheme honest and running smoothly, NHA blocked fake claims, saving about ₹678.47 crore, and rolled out real-time dashboards to track risky hospitals.
They're also holding regular state reviews, running audit checks, and training staff so that help actually reaches people who need it.