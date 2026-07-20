National Testing Agency confirms NEET-UG 2026 scores match OMR records
India
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has shut down rumors about errors in NEET-UG 2026 results, saying many complaints were linked to forged or AI-generated documents.
Official records, like OMR sheets with roll numbers and invigilators' signatures, matched the scores, so the agency found no real discrepancies.
NTA says AI forgeries blocked
NTA explained that some tried manipulating scorecards using AI tools and digital edits, but these tricks didn't pass their server checks.
They warned that forging exam documents is a serious legal offense under the Public Examinations Act of 2024.
If you have genuine concerns, NTA recommends reaching out to its help desk with your original paperwork for proper review.