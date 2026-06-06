National Testing Agency denies NEET UG 2026 re-exam paper leak
India
Heard about the NEET (UG) 2026 re-exam paper leak? The NTA says there's no truth to it.
They've called these rumors "false, fraudulent, and intended to mislead," blaming cheating rackets trying to scam students and parents by selling fake papers.
NTA tightens security, warns against misinformation
NTA is stepping up security and promises the exam process is fair and safe.
They're urging everyone to ignore shady messages and stick to updates from official NTA channels only.
Plus, they're cracking down on those spreading fake news online, warning of strict action against anyone caught creating or sharing false claims.