National Testing Agency fires 47 officials amid nationwide student protests
India
Big shake-up at the National Testing Agency: 47 officials have been fired amid nationwide student protests.
This move is part of a push to fix how exams are run and win back students' trust.
Some of those let go could also face legal action, and more changes are on the way to make sure things get better.
Staffing crunch prompts NTA restructuring
Turns out, NTA has just 24 permanent employees (out of 39 spots), so it's been relying heavily on contract and outsourced workers.
This staffing crunch has exposed deeper problems, prompting a full-on restructuring to make exams fairer and more secure in the future.