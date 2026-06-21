National Testing Agency holds NEET UG 2026 re-exam after leak
India
The NEET UG 2026 re-exam happened today after the original test on May 3 was canceled because of a paper leak.
The National Testing Agency pulled off a massive effort, organizing the retest at 5,440 centers in 551 cities in India and 14 centers abroad.
Teachers: NEET re-exam largely NCERT-based
According to teachers, chemistry felt "easy to moderate" and covered all the NCERT basics.
Biology was a bit tougher than last time but still stuck to NCERT material.
Physics leaned more toward conceptual understanding instead of rote memorization.
The paper focused on testing what students actually know, with some sections needing extra problem-solving skills, but nothing out of left field for those who prepped with NCERT.