National Testing Agency holds NEET UG 2026 re-exam after leak

Teachers: NEET re-exam largely NCERT-based

According to teachers, chemistry felt "easy to moderate" and covered all the NCERT basics.

Biology was a bit tougher than last time but still stuck to NCERT material.

Physics leaned more toward conceptual understanding instead of rote memorization.

The paper focused on testing what students actually know, with some sections needing extra problem-solving skills, but nothing out of left field for those who prepped with NCERT.