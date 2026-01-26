Nationwide bank strike tomorrow: Here's what you need to know
Public sector banks across India are going on strike January 27, 2026.
The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU)—a group of nine unions—is demanding that all Saturdays become official holidays, turning the workweek into five days.
After talks with government officials failed last week, the UFBU decided to move ahead with the strike.
Why should you care?
If you need to visit a bank this week, especially in states like Tripura, Odisha, or West Bengal, be prepared for possible closures—some branches could be shut for up to five days straight due to back-to-back holidays and the strike.
Major banks like SBI and PNB will be affected. In-person services might take a hit.
The unions say they're willing to add 40 minutes extra each workday so customers don't lose out on service hours—just not on Saturdays!