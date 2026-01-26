Nationwide bank strike tomorrow: Here's what you need to know

Why should you care?

If you need to visit a bank this week, especially in states like Tripura, Odisha, or West Bengal, be prepared for possible closures—some branches could be shut for up to five days straight due to back-to-back holidays and the strike.

Major banks like SBI and PNB will be affected. In-person services might take a hit.

The unions say they're willing to add 40 minutes extra each workday so customers don't lose out on service hours—just not on Saturdays!