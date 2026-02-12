Nationwide strike against Modi government's labor policies

Unions demand rollback of new rules

The unions want the government to roll back the new rules, bring back the Old Pension Scheme, and set fair minimum wages.

Farmer groups like Samyukt Kisan Morcha joined in too, saying free trade deals hurt local livelihoods.

The Punjab ruling party AAP condemned the BJP-led Union government's "anti-worker labor policies and anti-farmer economic decisions."

The bandh caused disruptions—some public sector bank services were affected, busses stopped running, and schools and colleges were reported to have closed or may remain closed in some states—showing just how much pushback there is against policies seen as hurting everyday people.