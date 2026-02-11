Nationwide strike on Feb 12: What it means for kids
Heads up—on February 12, Karnataka's Midday Meal scheme and Anganwadis could be paused as around 2.79 lakh MDM and Anganwadi workers — which unions say will participate — join a massive nationwide strike, though officials caution not all are expected to take part.
The protest is about new labor codes that unions say threaten worker rights, and it's set to impact many children who rely on these daily meals.
What's being done to minimize disruption
This isn't just a local issue—about 30 crore workers across India are expected to join in, making it one of the biggest strikes in recent years.
In Karnataka, the government is scrambling to keep things running: schools are prepping backup meal plans, and Anganwadi kids might get food delivered at home.
Still, with so many workers involved, some disruption seems likely—so if you or someone you know depends on these meals, keep an eye out for updates this week.