Nationwide strike on February 12: What to expect

Why are the unions protesting?

The unions are pushing back against new labor codes and several government bills they say hurt workers' rights.

If you live in affected areas, expect schools, colleges, banks, public transport, shops—even some flights (expected to operate normally, may face local delays at most) and trains (generally run but may face delays if tracks are blocked)—to be closed or delayed.

Essential services like hospitals and pharmacies will stay open.

This could mean a day of disruptions for many young people—so plan ahead if you've got classes or travel lined up!