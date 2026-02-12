Nationwide strike today: What it is about, how it affects
India is seeing a massive nationwide strike today, with over 30 crore workers from 10 major trade unions walking out across 600+ districts.
Farmers' groups and Punjab's AAP party are also backing the protest.
Key demands of the protesters
The strike is all about pushing back against new labor laws and an India-US trade deal that many feel threaten job security and farmers' livelihoods.
Key demands include scrapping four new labor codes, dropping bills on seeds and electricity, and strengthening rural jobs under MGNREGA.
The impact is being felt everywhere—banks, schools, transport, even basic services like water and gas could be affected in some states—though hospitals are expected to remain functional, and air and rail services have seen localized disruptions and delays.