Nationwide strike today: What it is about, how it affects

Key demands of the protesters

The strike is all about pushing back against new labor laws and an India-US trade deal that many feel threaten job security and farmers' livelihoods.

Key demands include scrapping four new labor codes, dropping bills on seeds and electricity, and strengthening rural jobs under MGNREGA.

The impact is being felt everywhere—banks, schools, transport, even basic services like water and gas could be affected in some states—though hospitals are expected to remain functional, and air and rail services have seen localized disruptions and delays.