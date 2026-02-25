'Natural causes': Maharashtra minister on last year's tiger deaths
In 2025, Maharashtra saw 41 tiger deaths—most from natural causes, but some due to accidents, electrocution, and even poaching.
Forest Minister Ganesh Naik shared these numbers in the state assembly.
National reports from the NTCA show tiger deaths across India jumped from 126 in 2024 to 166 in 2025.
Madhya Pradesh topped the list with 55 tiger deaths.
Experts say tigers fight over shrinking territory
Experts say a lot of these losses come from tigers fighting over shrinking territory.
Railway tracks cutting through forests have also led to fatal accidents—five tigers died on this specific railway line between 2011 and 2025.
Naik is pushing for more rescue staff and new safety steps like underpasses and slower train speeds to help keep tigers safe.
Maharashtra is using tracking tech to protect tigers
Maharashtra uses tracking tech (like M-Stripes), special wildlife crime teams, dog squads (being considered), metal detectors (being considered), and local committees to protect its tigers.
All these efforts are aimed at ensuring future generations see wild tigers roaming free.