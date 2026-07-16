Naveen Patnaik confirms devotee suffocated at Puri Rath Yatra
India
A devotee sadly lost their life to suffocation during the crowded Puri Rath Yatra on July 16, 2026.
The situation turned tense when a stampede-like rush broke out, and despite quick medical help, the person could not be saved.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik confirmed the death on Thursday.
Naveen Patnaik offers condolences pledges support
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his sorrow, saying he prayed for the deceased and wished a speedy recovery for more than 100 injured devotees.
He promised full support from his party for those affected.