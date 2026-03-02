Naveen Patnaik urges government to speed up evacuation of stranded Odias
India
Odisha's former CM Naveen Patnaik has urged the central government to speed up the evacuation of Odias stranded in West Asia, as flights are being canceled due to a sudden conflict.
Those affected include migrant workers, students, and tourists from Odisha now stuck in places like Iran, Dubai, Doha, and Manama.
Families back home are anxious for updates
With air travel disrupted—like the canceled Bhubaneswar-Dubai flight for which around 120 passengers were booked—families back home are anxious for updates.
Patnaik says quick action is needed not just for safety but also to reassure loved ones waiting in Odisha.
India has a track record of helping citizens during such crises, making timely evacuation even more important right now.