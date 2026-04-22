Navi Mumbai airport due late April 2026 faces transport problems
Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is almost ready for takeoff, with international flights expected to start by late April 2026.
But there's a catch: getting to and from the airport is proving to be a real headache.
Passengers are dealing with expensive cab rides, long wait times, and busses that stop running early.
With crowds set to double this summer, things could get even trickier.
Navi Mumbai app taxis reach ₹6,000
App-based taxis use a token system that means long waits and fares that can hit ₹6,000 at night.
Prepaid cabs aren't much better — sometimes they're pricier or just not available.
Government busses are cheaper but wrap up by 11pm and involve multiple transfers, which isn't ideal if you're landing late or just want an easy ride home.
Shuttle awareness low, metro years away
There are shuttle services at NMIA, but awareness of them is low and their frequency and route information are not widely clear yet.
A new metro line will eventually connect the airport directly with Mumbai's main hub, but it's still years away.
For now, travelers will have to navigate these bumps until better options arrive.