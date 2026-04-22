Navi Mumbai airport due late April 2026 faces transport problems

App-based taxis use a token system that means long waits and fares that can hit ₹6,000 at night. Prepaid cabs aren't much better — sometimes they're pricier or just not available. Government busses are cheaper but wrap up by 11pm and involve multiple transfers, which isn't ideal if you're landing late or just want an easy ride home.

Shuttle awareness low, metro years away

There are shuttle services at NMIA, but awareness of them is low and their frequency and route information are not widely clear yet.

A new metro line will eventually connect the airport directly with Mumbai's main hub, but it's still years away.

For now, travelers will have to navigate these bumps until better options arrive.