Navi Mumbai airport operates 1st international flight to Abu Dhabi
Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) just sent off its very first international flight.
On July 15, 2026, about 100 passengers boarded an Air India Express Boeing 737 MAX 8 to Abu Dhabi, taking off at 2:55am and landing roughly two-and-a-half hours later.
This flight also handled the airport's first-ever batch of perishable export cargo, definitely a milestone moment for NMIA.
Navi Mumbai connects to 46 cities
NMIA only started domestic flights last December and has already jumped to international operations in just over six months.
The airport now connects to 46 Indian cities, serves more than 2.3 million travelers, and manages around 150 air traffic movements daily.
To get ready for global routes, they have added customs and immigration counters, biosecurity checks, duty-free shops, and cargo warehouses, making sure everything is set for smooth international travel.