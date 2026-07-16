Navi Mumbai airport operates 1st international flight to Abu Dhabi

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) just sent off its very first international flight.

On July 15, 2026, about 100 passengers boarded an Air India Express Boeing 737 MAX 8 to Abu Dhabi, taking off at 2:55am and landing roughly two-and-a-half hours later.

This flight also handled the airport's first-ever batch of perishable export cargo, definitely a milestone moment for NMIA.