Navi Mumbai airport readies for takeoff with 2,000 security staff
Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is gearing up for its September 2025 opening, with Maharashtra approving 285 new immigration officers to handle the rush.
The team will include everyone from inspectors to constables, ready for an initial schedule of 30 daily flights.
NMIA to ease load off Mumbai's main airport
This new airport is set to take a huge load off Mumbai's packed main airport, aiming to become a major travel hub.
NMIA will feature four terminals and two runways, and by year two, it plans to ramp up from 30 flights a day to an impressive 600.
Police station to be set up at the airport
Security's getting a serious upgrade too—about 2,000 CISF personnel will be on duty, plus a full police station and dedicated traffic team on-site.
The local police force has even reorganized just for the airport's needs.
