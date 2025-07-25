Modi in Maldives for independence, diplomatic ties anniversary celebrations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the Maldives for a two-day visit, invited by President Mohamed Muizzu. The timing is special—it's the 60th Independence Day celebrations of the Maldives.
It's also Muizzu's first time hosting a state visit since becoming president, and Modi's third visit to the islands.
More than just a ceremonial visit
Modi is the main guest at Saturday's big Independence Day celebrations, but there's more happening behind the scenes.
The two leaders will talk over new agreements, launch India-backed projects, and review a major economic and security partnership signed earlier this year.
This matters because relations have been tense lately—Muizzu leans pro-China, and an "India Out" campaign made headlines—so this visit could shape how these neighbors work together (or compete) in the region going forward.
