Mumbai woman fights ex-husband for frozen embryos, seeks family rights

Woman moves HC, says law limits her reproductive choices

She's now asking the Bombay High Court to let her use the embryos without needing his consent, arguing that the current law limits her reproductive choices.

The court has reached out to all parties involved and will hear more in August.

She's also accused her husband of threatening and interfering with her fertility treatment, but no action has been taken on that front yet.

Legal experts say this case could set an important precedent for others facing similar situations.