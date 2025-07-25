Himachal Pradesh floods: Special team to study disaster management
Himachal Pradesh has faced a wave of extreme weather since 2018—think 148 cloudbursts, 294 flash floods, and over 5,000 landslides.
The damage is huge, with yearly losses up to ₹2,000 crore and nearly ₹10,000 crore just in 2023.
Now, the government's stepping in with a special team to figure out what's causing all this chaos and how to protect people in the future.
Areas worst affected by floods
Places like Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, and Mandi get the worst of it.
To help out, officials want disaster relief rules that actually make sense for Himachal's tricky landscape.
They're also calling on experts from groups like the Central Water Commission for deep-dive studies.
Plus, there are plans for advanced sensors and better flood forecasting so everyone can stay safer next time around.