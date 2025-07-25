Himachal Pradesh floods: Special team to study disaster management

Areas worst affected by floods

Places like Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, and Mandi get the worst of it.

To help out, officials want disaster relief rules that actually make sense for Himachal's tricky landscape.

They're also calling on experts from groups like the Central Water Commission for deep-dive studies.

Plus, there are plans for advanced sensors and better flood forecasting so everyone can stay safer next time around.