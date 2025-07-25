Next Article
Retired IRS officer donates ₹3.66 crore to Tirupati temple
YVSS Bhaskar Rao, a retired IRS officer, made a heartfelt gesture by leaving ₹3.66 crore to the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala through his will.
His donation includes a Hyderabad house valued at ₹3 crore and ₹66 lakh in cash, showing his deep connection to the temple and community.
Donation to support various trusts
Rao's gift will support several Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams trusts—₹36 lakh goes to the Annaprasadam Trust (which provides free meals), while the rest is shared among five other trusts focused on education, cow protection, Vedic studies, and more.
The handover ceremony honored Rao's final wishes and celebrated his generous spirit.