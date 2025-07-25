Next Article
Russia's Nina Kutina, daughters: India asks what to do next
The Karnataka High Court has asked the Union government what it plans to do about Nina Kutina, a Russian woman, and her two daughters who were found living in a cave in Gokarna earlier this month.
The court wants to know if the kids have valid travel documents and has given the Centre two weeks to respond.
What happens next?
A hearing is set for August 18, where the government will share its official stance.
For now, officials say Kutina and her daughters are safe but under restricted conditions. One daughter, Ama, doesn't have travel papers yet.
The court also made it clear—no sudden deportation moves are expected before the next hearing.