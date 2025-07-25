Next Article
Delhi court updates charges in domestic violence case
A Delhi court has updated the charges against a 50-year-old man accused of assaulting his wife, a fitness influencer, back in September 2021.
The incident happened in Ranjit Nagar, where the husband—reportedly unemployed and financially dependent on his family—objected to her social media activity.
He allegedly strangled her with a scarf, dragged her by the hair, and beat her, leaving injuries on her neck and back.
Attempted murder charge replaced with culpable homicide
After reviewing the evidence, the court said there wasn't enough proof that he intended to kill his wife.
Instead of attempted murder (Section 307 IPC), he's now charged with attempting culpable homicide (Section 308 IPC).
The victim received hospital treatment for her injuries at RML Hospital.