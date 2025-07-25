Delhi court updates charges in domestic violence case India Jul 25, 2025

A Delhi court has updated the charges against a 50-year-old man accused of assaulting his wife, a fitness influencer, back in September 2021.

The incident happened in Ranjit Nagar, where the husband—reportedly unemployed and financially dependent on his family—objected to her social media activity.

He allegedly strangled her with a scarf, dragged her by the hair, and beat her, leaving injuries on her neck and back.