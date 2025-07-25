Delhi may lift ban on older vehicles, SC rules review
The Delhi government is considering whether to lift the current ban on older vehicles—specifically, diesel vehicles over 10 years old and petrol ones over 15.
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa says they're reviewing how the ban has affected both pollution levels and daily life in the city.
If they find good reasons, Delhi might ask the Supreme Court to relax or change these rules for the whole NCR.
Vehicle owners want clarity on old cars
This review comes after lots of pushback from vehicle owners who want clearer rules about what happens to their old rides.
There was even talk in 2023 about banning certain fuels, but public opposition put that on hold.
Meanwhile, officials like Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena are pushing for fair enforcement across all of NCR—not just Delhi.
Whatever decision comes next could seriously impact air quality and how people get around in and around the capital.