Why is Jagdeep Dhankhar moving out of VP's official residence?
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar stepped down on July 24, and things moved quickly—his secretariat was shut almost overnight and officers were sent back to their original posts within days, not the usual two weeks.
The sudden closure of the new Vice Presidential enclave and this rapid exit have definitely caught people's attention.
Why is Dhankhar moving out?
Dhankhar resigned soon after he admitted an Opposition-backed notice in the Rajya Sabha, breaking from usual practice and possibly ruffling some feathers with the government.
He's now moving out of his official residence due to health reasons, with no meetings scheduled despite political interest.
By rule, he'll still get a government-provided home and staff.
His abrupt departure has sparked questions about his future.