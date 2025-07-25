Lakshadweep's coral reefs lost half their cover since 1998: Study

Scientists tracked coral health at Agatti, Kadmat, and Kavaratti islands. While some corals are dying less during recent bleaching events, they just aren't bouncing back fast enough. Warmer ocean temperatures are making things tougher for these fragile ecosystems.

These reefs could face 'functional extinction'

If we don't act on climate change soon, these reefs could face "functional extinction"—meaning they'll stop supporting marine life as we know it.

The study says local efforts help but bigger climate solutions are urgently needed to give Lakshadweep's corals a real shot at survival.