Gurugram's garbage crisis: Bengali workers flee after police verification drive
A recent police verification in Gurugram has sparked a mass exit of Bengali-speaking migrant workers, who handled most of the city's waste collection.
Fearing detention or deportation—even though many are Indian citizens—these workers left suddenly, bringing door-to-door garbage pickup to a standstill.
Now, neighborhoods like Golf Course Extension Road and Sector 23A are seeing trash pile up, with housing societies scrambling to find new staff but struggling without experienced hands.
Even road sweeping and park cleaning have slowed way down.
Residents asking for temporary dry waste depots
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram says it's trying to bring in replacement workers, but residents and local groups are worried about health risks from all the uncollected waste.
People are asking for temporary dry waste depots and clearer updates from officials so everyone knows what's being done to fix things.