Gurugram's garbage crisis: Bengali workers flee after police verification drive India Jul 25, 2025

A recent police verification in Gurugram has sparked a mass exit of Bengali-speaking migrant workers, who handled most of the city's waste collection.

Fearing detention or deportation—even though many are Indian citizens—these workers left suddenly, bringing door-to-door garbage pickup to a standstill.

Now, neighborhoods like Golf Course Extension Road and Sector 23A are seeing trash pile up, with housing societies scrambling to find new staff but struggling without experienced hands.

Even road sweeping and park cleaning have slowed way down.