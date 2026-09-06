Navi Mumbai ASI dies by suicide, accuses 3 police personnel
India
A 56-year-old assistant police sub-inspector (ASI) attached to the Special Branch of the Navi Mumbai Police died by suicide at a lodge in Airoli.
In a video he purportedly recorded before his death, he accused three police personnel, including a DCP, an ACP, and a head clerk, of certain allegations and asked Commissioner Milind Bharambe to step in and ensure justice.
Commissioner Bharambe confirms case, seeks note
Commissioner Bharambe confirmed the case and said they are looking for a note the officer mentioned in his video.
He said the immediate priority was to obtain the letter, since it could shape what happens next.