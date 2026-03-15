Navi Mumbai: Drunk teen hits, drags woman 50m in SUV
In Navi Mumbai's CBD Belapur, a 19-year-old named Vikram Kamble was detained by locals and handed over to police for allegedly hitting and dragging a woman in her 30s, Mohini Shinde, with his SUV for about 50 meters before crashing into several parked vehicles.
The shocking incident, caught on CCTV, happened while he was reportedly driving recklessly on the footpath.
Both boys were drunk; 1 was driving
Shinde, who works as a housemaid, was hospitalized but is now stable and recovering.
Locals stopped Kamble and his friend Akash after noticing the smell of alcohol.
Police have charged both under laws for reckless driving and property damage.
Medical tests for Akash confirmed alcohol consumption; Vikram's results are pending.
If convicted under the relevant provisions, they could face penalties prescribed by law.