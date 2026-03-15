Navi Mumbai: Drunk teen hits, drags woman 50m in SUV

Both boys were drunk; 1 was driving

Shinde, who works as a housemaid, was hospitalized but is now stable and recovering.

Locals stopped Kamble and his friend Akash after noticing the smell of alcohol.

Police have charged both under laws for reckless driving and property damage.

Medical tests for Akash confirmed alcohol consumption; Vikram's results are pending.

If convicted under the relevant provisions, they could face penalties prescribed by law.