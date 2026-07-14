Navi Mumbai International Airport begins international service to Abu Dhabi
Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is about to take a big step: its first-ever international flight takes off early Wednesday, connecting Navi Mumbai to Abu Dhabi.
The Air India Express flight leaves at 2:55am and will run three times a week.
This move officially makes NMIA the second global gateway for the Mumbai region, just months after its domestic launch in December.
NMIA debuts international perishable cargo exports
The inaugural flight also marks NMIA's debut in global cargo exports, starting with perishable goods. This should give Indian exporters better access to world markets and boost the airport's cargo game.
Managed by Adani Airports Holding Ltd. NMIA already handles around 150 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) per day, across 46 domestic cities.
Looking ahead, Adani plans to expand NMIA's connections and make Navi Mumbai a bigger player in travel and trade.