Navi Mumbai International Airport opens; 1st flight arrives from Bengaluru

What's cool about NMIA?

Located about 45-50km from North Mumbai, NMIA is set to make travel way more convenient for the region.

For now, it runs flights between 8:00am and 8:00pm with up to 24 departures daily.

The airport features Digi Yatra contactless check-ins (plus regular counters), and aims to go fully 24/7 by February 2026—eventually handling over 20 million passengers a year.

Bonus: food and shopping here are designed to be affordable for everyone.