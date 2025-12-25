Navi Mumbai International Airport opens; 1st flight arrives from Bengaluru
Navi Mumbai just got its own international airport!
NMIA officially opened on Thursday, kicking off with about 30 domestic flights from airlines like IndiGo, Air India Express, Akasa Air, and Star Air.
The very first arrival was an IndiGo flight from Bengaluru at 8:00am and the first departure took off for Hyderabad soon after.
What's cool about NMIA?
Located about 45-50km from North Mumbai, NMIA is set to make travel way more convenient for the region.
For now, it runs flights between 8:00am and 8:00pm with up to 24 departures daily.
The airport features Digi Yatra contactless check-ins (plus regular counters), and aims to go fully 24/7 by February 2026—eventually handling over 20 million passengers a year.
Bonus: food and shopping here are designed to be affordable for everyone.