Navi Mumbai International Airport takes off with 1st flights

Right now, the airport runs from 8am to 8pm and can handle up to 24 daily departures to 13 destinations. From February 2026, operations are planned to progressively scale up to round-the-clock services. The terminal's lotus-inspired design by Zaha Hadid Architects isn't just for looks—it's packed with eco-friendly features like passive cooling and storage for sustainable aviation fuel.

Why does this matter?

NMIA is a massive project: The first phase was built at ₹19,650 crore, and the airport could eventually serve up to 90 million passengers every year.

Owned mostly by Adani Group (with CIDCO as partner), it's aiming for green vibes too—think solar power, electric busses, an Automated People Mover inside the airport, and even a future Water Taxi link.

If you're flying out of Mumbai soon or just love new infrastructure done right, this is big news!