Navi Mumbai's Taloja speeding car kills 2 injures 8 pedestrians
India
A tragic accident shook Taloja, Navi Mumbai, on Tuesday when a speeding car lost control and hit a group of pedestrians.
Two people lost their lives and eight others were injured as the car crashed into about 10 people walking along the roadside.
Driver fled scene, residents aided injured
The driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind.
Local residents quickly helped the injured and got them to a nearby hospital.
Police are now searching for the driver and looking into what caused this heartbreaking incident.