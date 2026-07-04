Navin Kumar Tripathi suspended after hosting Akhilesh Yadav birthday event
India
A Kanpur school headmaster, Navin Kumar Tripathi, has been suspended after letting a political event happen on campus.
On July 1, 2026, SP MLA Amitabh Bajpai visited the government primary school to celebrate party chief Akhilesh Yadav's birthday: There was cake-cutting and students got uniforms.
The event stirred things up when photos of Yadav's portrait inside the classroom went viral.
Samajwadi Party accuses BJP government
Tripathi's suspension quickly turned political, with SP accusing the BJP government of double standards.
It pointed to a past incident where a BJP MP allegedly taught "M for Modi" in a school without consequences.
As UP heads toward elections in 2027, both parties are arguing over whether schools should be used for any kind of political activity at all.