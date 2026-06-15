Navinkumar Shankar Prasad Yadav arrested for NEET UG refund fraud
A 19-year-old B.Sc. student from Bihar, Navinkumar Shankar Prasad Yadav, was arrested after allegedly trying to reroute NEET UG exam fee refunds meant for about 150 candidates into another person's bank account.
Using stolen login details, he accessed the NEET portal and changed banking information to pull off the scam.
A tip-off from the National Testing Agency's Chief Information Security Officer, along with technical analysis of bank transactions and intelligence inputs, helped police track him down.
Centre confirms May 3 candidates refunds
Yadav reportedly created a fake profile with a complainant's daughter's credentials to sneak into the system and redirect refunds.
He was traced to Bihar and booked under cyber fraud laws; investigations are still ongoing.
Meanwhile, if you're waiting on your refund or planning for the re-exam, the Centre says refunds for May 3 candidates are confirmed, and the re-exam is set for June 21.
NTA is working hard to keep things fair and secure.