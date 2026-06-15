Navinkumar Shankar Prasad Yadav arrested for NEET UG refund fraud

Centre confirms May 3 candidates refunds

Yadav reportedly created a fake profile with a complainant's daughter's credentials to sneak into the system and redirect refunds.

He was traced to Bihar and booked under cyber fraud laws; investigations are still ongoing.

Meanwhile, if you're waiting on your refund or planning for the re-exam, the Centre says refunds for May 3 candidates are confirmed, and the re-exam is set for June 21.

NTA is working hard to keep things fair and secure.