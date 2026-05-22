Navnidhi Sharma accuses Samarth Singh of judiciary mockery after arrest
Twisha Sharma's father, Navnidhi Sharma, is calling out her husband Samarth Singh for what he describes as a "mockery of the judiciary."
Singh was on the run for 10 days before being arrested by police on Friday after the Jabalpur court asked him to surrender before a court in Bhopal instead.
Sharma feels Singh's surrender was just an attempt to dodge real accountability.
Sharma seeks CBI probe after intimidation
Sharma says things got chaotic outside the court, with hundreds causing a scene and intimidating his lawyer and supporters, making it tough for his family to share their side.
He is now pushing for a CBI investigation, worried evidence might get tampered with.
Sharma welcomes decision for 2nd postmortem
Sharma also welcomed the decision to conduct a second postmortem, saying the first report missed key technical details.
He believes this new examination could help uncover what really happened.