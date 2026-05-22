Navnidhi Sharma accuses Samarth Singh of judiciary mockery after arrest India May 22, 2026

Twisha Sharma's father, Navnidhi Sharma, is calling out her husband Samarth Singh for what he describes as a "mockery of the judiciary."

Singh was on the run for 10 days before being arrested by police on Friday after the Jabalpur court asked him to surrender before a court in Bhopal instead.

Sharma feels Singh's surrender was just an attempt to dodge real accountability.