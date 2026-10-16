Navratri 2026 Kanya Pujan: Navami Oct19 8:05am to Oct20 9:46am
India
Navratri 2026 wraps up soon, and everyone's wondering when to do Kanya Pujan.
This time, the Navami Tithi runs from October 19 at 8:05am to October 20 at 9:46am so the exact date can vary based on your local calendar.
Double-checking your region's timings will help you follow the rituals right.
Kanya Pujan honors 9 young girls
Kanya Pujan is all about honoring nine young girls as symbols of Goddess Durga's different forms.
The tradition usually includes washing their feet, applying tilak, and sharing a special meal with them (some families also add a havan into the mix).