Navratri in Delhi: Sleepless nights, traffic jams, noise pollution
On September 19 and 20, 2025, Delhi's Navratri celebrations brought sleepless nights and traffic jams for many.
Loud music from trucks with booming speakers echoed through areas like Mathura Road and Kalkaji well past midnight—sometimes hitting noise levels double the legal limit.
For families with kids or elderly folks, it made for a rough night.
Locals frustrated as processions cause major jams
If you've ever been stuck in festival traffic or lost sleep thanks to street noise, you'll get why locals are frustrated.
The processions caused major jams from Noida Link Road to Akshardham temple, making daily commutes a headache.
Delhi Police tried pulling the plug on some loudspeakers but say, "On stopping the procession, the devotees sometimes resort to violence and block roads."
With Durga Puja just around the corner, many worry these disruptions aren't going away anytime soon.