Navratri in Delhi: Sleepless nights, traffic jams, noise pollution

Locals frustrated as processions cause major jams

If you've ever been stuck in festival traffic or lost sleep thanks to street noise, you'll get why locals are frustrated.

The processions caused major jams from Noida Link Road to Akshardham temple, making daily commutes a headache.

Delhi Police tried pulling the plug on some loudspeakers but say, "On stopping the procession, the devotees sometimes resort to violence and block roads."

With Durga Puja just around the corner, many worry these disruptions aren't going away anytime soon.