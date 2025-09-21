Trump urges AG Bondi to take action against political opponents
United States President Donald Trump has called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to take more aggressive action against his political opponents. In a social media post, Trump referred to over 30 statements criticizing what they see as inaction in investigations. He specifically mentioned former FBI Director James Comey, Representative Adam Schiff, and New York Attorney General Letitia James as being "guilty as hell."
Trump expresses confidence in Bondi's abilities
Despite his earlier criticism, Trump later expressed confidence in Bondi's abilities. He called her "very careful" and "very smart," adding that she "loves our Country." He also announced plans to appoint Lindsey Halligan as the new prosecutor for Virginia's Eastern District, replacing Erik Siebert, who stepped down under pressure to charge James with mortgage fraud.
Trump slams Democrats for 'ruthless and vicious' tactics
Trump has also criticized Democrats for their "ruthless and vicious" tactics. He pointed to his own indictments when he left his first term. He said if these political figures are guilty or should be charged, they need to be charged immediately. "I just want people to act. And we want to act fast," he told reporters while leaving the White House for an event in Virginia.
Mary Cleary appointed as acting top federal prosecutor
In a separate development, Mary "Maggie" Cleary, a Conservative lawyer, has been appointed as the acting top federal prosecutor for Virginia's Eastern District, the Associated Press reported. This comes after Halligan's appointment to replace Siebert. Notably, Halligan was part of his legal team. Speaking of his political rivals, Trump said, "If they're not guilty, that's fine. If they are guilty, or if they should be charged, they should be charged, and we have to do it now."