Trump urges AG Bondi to take action against political opponents

United States President Donald Trump has called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to take more aggressive action against his political opponents. In a social media post, Trump referred to over 30 statements criticizing what they see as inaction in investigations. He specifically mentioned former FBI Director James Comey, Representative Adam Schiff, and New York Attorney General Letitia James as being "guilty as hell."

Confidence expressed Trump expresses confidence in Bondi's abilities Despite his earlier criticism, Trump later expressed confidence in Bondi's abilities. He called her "very careful" and "very smart," adding that she "loves our Country." He also announced plans to appoint Lindsey Halligan as the new prosecutor for Virginia's Eastern District, replacing Erik Siebert, who stepped down under pressure to charge James with mortgage fraud.

Legal action Trump slams Democrats for 'ruthless and vicious' tactics Trump has also criticized Democrats for their "ruthless and vicious" tactics. He pointed to his own indictments when he left his first term. He said if these political figures are guilty or should be charged, they need to be charged immediately. "I just want people to act. And we want to act fast," he told reporters while leaving the White House for an event in Virginia.