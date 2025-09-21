Towhid Hridoy completes 1,000 runs on his 50th T20I appearance
What's the story
In a thrilling encounter in the first Super Four match of the Asia Cup, Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets. The win was largely thanks to Towhid Hridoy's stellar performance, scoring 58 runs off just 37 balls. His innings included four boundaries and two sixes, leading Bangladesh to chase down a target of 169 runs at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday. Hridoy accomplished a major milestone en route to his knock.
Match highlights
Hridoy's match-winning knock
Bangladesh's chase wasn't a walk in the park, especially against an in-form Sri Lankan side. The innings started on a shaky note with Tanzid Hasan falling in the first over. However, opener Saif Hassan (61 off 45 balls) steadied the ship before skipper Litton Das (23) was dismissed by Wanindu Hasaranga. Despite these setbacks, Hridoy kept his cool and guided Bangladesh close to victory before being dismissed by Dushmantha Chameera. His brilliance meant Bangladesh prevailed in the penultimate delivery.
Career
1,000 T20I runs for Hridoy
The aforementioned game saw Hridoy, who made his T20I debut in March 2023 against England, complete 50 matches in the format. He became the 14th Bangladesh batter to accomplish this feat, as per ESPNcricinfo. The middle-order batter also went past 1,000 T20I runs during his stay, becoming the eighth batter from his nation with the landmark. He now has 1,036 runs at an average of 27.26 (SR: 124.07). This was his 4th T20I fifty.
Conditions
Here's how Hridoy has fared across conditions
Hridoy has scored 381 runs in home T20Is at an average of 27.21. His average in away matches read 26.78 with the tally including 375 runs. 280 of his runs have come in neutral matches at 28. The 58 against the Lankans in Dubai was his maiden fifty in a neutral T20I. Meanwhile, his best score of 63* came against India last year.